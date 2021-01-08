Shaniera Akram pens a love letter for the ‘City of Lights Web Desk | January 08, 2021 'Karachi Is Love,' Shaniera Akram pens a love letter for the City of Lights

Social worker Shaniera Akram has once again taken the opportunity to express her love for the city of Karachi in her latest social media post.

Shaniera, 37, who is also the wife of former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram, has shared a heartfelt note for the city of lights. In her latest Instagram post, shared on Thursday, Shaniera praised the resilience and diversity of the metropolis.

The philanthropist shared a photograph of herself, posing in front of a wall painting of wings and compared the city to an eagle that looks into the eye without a fright and remains devoted to where it belongs. She wrote, “Karachi is a personification of these damaged wings in which we believe and have the faith that it can fly high and conquer all its fears.”





“The city of lights, the city of diversity and the city of hearts held so tightly by its people, more than a city it’s home to all who pass through or plant their feet,” she added.

“That is why we will never turn our back or give up on our beautiful city and it’s future,” concluded Shaniera. “We are the change and we are it’s a support system. Together we can heal, build, and grow.”

“Karachi is We, Karachi is Us and Karachi is love!” she conclude her note.

Shaniera has been actively involved in working for better environment of Karachi and campaigns for beach cleaning and other social issues along with husband Wasim Akram.