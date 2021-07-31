Home > Entertainment Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar celebrate son Mustafa’s 1st birthday with sweet note Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 31, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Famed Pakistani celebrity couple Hamza Ali Abbasi and his wife Naimal Khawar celebrated the first birthday of their son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi on Friday.

The proud parents of Mustafa turned to their respective Instagram handles and posted heartfelt and love-filled notes for their baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, the Anaa famed actress shared a bunch of adorable, sweet pictures of her son with a heartfelt caption. Naimal wrote, “Today the light of our lives, my beautiful son Mustafa turns one.”





“May Allah guide you to the straight path & bless you with many more my darling. Please say a prayer for his health & well being,” she added.

She also asked fans to pray for the wellbeing of her child. In the shared pictures and video, little Muhammad Mustafa can be seen enjoying some pool time before his birthday celebrations.

Sharing a sweet family photo on his gram, the Alif actor penned down a heartfelt note, “Happy Birthday my son. May you become a Acha Banda of Allah ….I am forever grateful to God for his blessings.”





“Please make a lil prayer for Mustafa on his birthday,” he further said.

Commenting on the post, Abbasi’s fellow actors and showbiz colleagues including Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan and fans also wished little Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi a very happy birthday.

Hamza and Naimal tied the knot in August 2019 and welcomed their first child on July 30 last year. The beloved couple had announced the birth of their son on social media on August 3, 2020.

Hamza Ali Abbasi had tweeted “Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us.”