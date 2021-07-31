Home > Entertainment Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan spotted on the sets of upcoming film ‘Neelofer’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 31, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan spotted on the sets of upcoming film ‘Neelofer’

Pakistan TV industry’s most popular and iconic on-screen couple, Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan is all set to share the screen together once again. The pair, who will be seen together in the upcoming film project titled, Neelofar, was spotted on the sets of film.

A blog post on Instagram on Friday left fans into frenzy as the page posted a few pictures of the all-time favorite duo from the sets of their upcoming movie. The pictures started circulating all over social media as fans are always looking forward to see both the iconic Humsafar pair together on the screen.





Fawad and Mahira both gained a huge popularity and fame after their block buster hit drama, Humsafar. The dynamic duo has done various fashion shows and TV commercials together.

The film’s shoot was wrapped up earlier this year in the Walled City of Lahore. Last year in December, the Raees star posted a picture of the script and wrote that the shooting has been wrapped up for her upcoming movie, Neelofar and wrote a heartfelt caption about her character as well as the cast and crew of the film.





The Verna actress wrote, “I take with me a piece of you.. leaving a bit of my soul with you. My darling Neelofar, I shall miss you, oh so much. Here is a shout out to all those who worked on this film. Each and every one of them put their heart and soul in it. Can’t wait for all of you to see our hard work and love on your screens soon. Ameen.”

They blockbuster reel-couple will also be seen together in Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt, that also stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Gohar Rasheed and Humaima Malick.

Moreover, the Bin Roye actress is also making her television coming back with her forthcoming drama, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, which is set to go on-air this weekend.