Mahira Khan, Zahid Ahmed starrer web series' first-look poster is out now

Pakistan’s most popular and talented actors, Mahira Khan and Zahid Ahmed are all set to share the screen for the first time in the upcoming short film titled, Prince Charming.

The first look of the forthcoming short film has been released on all prominent social media platforms on Saturday. Prince Charming will mark the directorial debut of actor and model Shehryar Munawar. The film will be released on See Prime’s official YouTube channel.





Earlier this month, the Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb had shared a BTS picture with the Raees actress and Pehli Si Mohabbat star.

He tweeted, “Sweaty & exhausted at pack up of our short film with a powerful message. Huge shout out to ItsSheheryar who has superbly directed it & such a pleasure to find that the biggest superstar we have – TheMahiraKhan , is also an extremely humble and positive person to work with.”