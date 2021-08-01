Kinza Hashmi addresses shocking childhood incident

Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi revealed an incident from her childhood in a recent show appearance.



Kinza’s began by detailing the entire ordeal and admitted that it occurred while her house was being robbed as a child, however, to this day she still feels responsible.

In the show Time Out with Ahsan Khan, Kinza said, “Back in 2010, mama asked me to open the door and I was watching Big Boss. I rushed to open the door, opened it hurriedly and the thieves came in. Now I was looking at them and they were walking beside me. When they came halfway into my house I realized that something is wrong.”

The Azmaish star added, “That was for the first time I realized that I lose my voice in fear. They get in the house locked us up, wrapped up things. And my mother was asking that how did they come in. In the whole time, I was making up stories in my mind to tell my mother that when I opened the door, they pushed me and came in.”