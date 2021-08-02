Home > Entertainment Aiman, Muneeb treat fans with stunning pictures from family vacation in northern Pakistan Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Popular celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt has been treating their fans and followers with the gorgeous pictures from their family trip to the scenic Northern areas of Pakistan.

The Ishq Tamasha famed starlet’s fans just can’t help but gush over the star and her family’s adorable pictures clicked in front of the exotic scenery of Hunza valley.

Recently, Aiman, who has nearly 8.7 million followers on Instagram, shared an aesthetic picture with husband Muneeb and daughter Amal. The sweet family can be seen all smiling for the gram. “Family vacation,” the caption read alongside her post.





She also shared a stunning snap on her IG handle, in which the Bay Dardi actress can be seen giving major Pashto vibes as she sports a tribal headpiece.

Take a look at Aiman and Muneeb’s stunning pictures clicked during their family holiday.











