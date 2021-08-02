Home > Entertainment FIR being registered against people responsible for Hasan Raheem’s Islamabad concert Sakina Mehdi | August 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

FIR being registered against people responsible for Hasan Raheem’s Islamabad concert

Pakistani aspiring artist Hasan Raheem recently made people angry with his latest concert in Islamabad. Twitter slammed him and the organizers of the show for being reckless amid fourth wave of Covid-19.

However, DC Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat promised that action will be taken against people who were responsible for the event. He tweeted, “FIR is being registered for violations and those responsible will be proceeded against under the law.”

Currently, the country is witnessing rise of delta variant cases and meanwhile, the government of Sindh has imposed a complete lockdown till 8th August.

This is how Twitter reacted:

One user wrote, "The delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and some influencers attended a concert by Hasan Raheem in Islamabad? I can't stop thinking about the pregnant woman who lost her life due to covid and people are literally out there treating it like a joke!"

Another user tweeted, "With the delta variant and epsilon hyping up covid's 4th wave, who the friggin hell allowed Hasan Raheem to have a concert?"

One more user tweeted, “Not Hasan Raheem having a concert in the middle of a pandemic that's literally getting worse with Pakistan being forecasted as one of the hardest-hit countries in the coming months by Covid. I know everyone wants a pick me up so they'll justify this, but u really can't.”



