Mathira replies to Sadaf Kanwal's comments on women in marriages Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 02, 2021

Popular celebrity couple Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari’s candid conversation in a local TV channel’s chat show has taken the internet by storm. The Alif famed actress was asked about her take on equality in marriage, to which she answered that, ‘Mard ka darja upar hai, wo kamata hai, khilata hai, bachon ka khayal rakhta hai.’

Sadaf’s comments that, ‘Mujhe Sherry ka zyada pata hona chahiye’, because she’s the wife, went viral on the social media and also trended on Twitter for gendered statements about feminism and spouse equality.

While netizens reacted on Sadaf’s opinions, Pakistani model, actress, and TV personality Mathira has also expressed her thoughts Sadaf’s recent statement about equality in marriages.

Replying to her comment Mathira wrote, “Seriously there are women who run the house too like singles mom.”

She continued, “When will we understand that there is no competition between a man and woman if they are together they should be side by side not above and below. A man takes care of the family dats good, bless him, but even a house wife does a lot of work at home. Being a house wife is also a full time job.”

“We should simply accept this men are different, they are good ones, and they are toxic ones too. If one is a blessed with a good man she should not speak for all the women, she should speak for her self!,” she added.

“Many domestic violence cases are there in our society cause of this thought process that a man earns, so he is above the woman,” the Blind Love star concluded.

Social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen also commented on the trending controversy saying, “It’s honestly so scary to see women with so much influence and exposure talking like this.”

“And please stop using the term ‘feminism’ in such a derogatory manner like it’s some yahoodi saazish. It is supposed to help women [to] give them their basic rights and a voice,” she added.