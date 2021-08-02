Home > Entertainment Woman claims Abdullah Qureshi sent inappropriate messages to her 18-year-old sister Sakina Mehdi | August 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Woman claims Abdullah Qureshi sent inappropriate messages to her 18-year-old sister

On Friday, Pakistani singer Abdullah Qureshi took to Instagram and apologized for sending messages to random women in past.

Qureshi wrote, “I apologise to everyone for all this. I won't blame my drunken state because it was me at the end of the day. But yes, I did have a drinking problem and I do have fetishes. But everyone has fetishes."

He continued, “It is not about that though. It’s about messaging randoms and Yes, I did have that problem too but I stopped when I had my daughter. I apologise to her for being the worst dad."

The Dastaan singer added, “I’ve discussed all of this with my wife too a year ago and we settled it between us. We are happy now and I’m a changed man.”

He concluded, “I am sorry to everyone I have hurt or harmed in any way and I request removal of anything regarding this because it has already affected my career and most importantly, it's going to affect my daughter."

However, soon after his apology, a woman came forward and shared screenshots of Qureshi’s a week old chat with her 18-year-old sister.

The woman said, "I'm truly shocked at his performative apology. This adult man DM-ed my barely 18-year-old sister the randomest, creepiest things uprompted literally a week ago. These are the screenshots she sent me."



