Woman claims Abdullah Qureshi sent inappropriate messages to her 18-year-old sister

On Friday, Pakistani singer Abdullah Qureshi took to Instagram and apologized for sending messages to random women in past.
Qureshi wrote, “I apologise to everyone for all this. I won't blame my drunken state because it was me at the end of the day. But yes, I did have a drinking problem and I do have fetishes. But everyone has fetishes."
He continued, “It is not about that though. It’s about messaging randoms and Yes, I did have that problem too but I stopped when I had my daughter. I apologise to her for being the worst dad."
The Dastaan singer added, “I’ve discussed all of this with my wife too a year ago and we settled it between us. We are happy now and I’m a changed man.”
He concluded, “I am sorry to everyone I have hurt or harmed in any way and I request removal of anything regarding this because it has already affected my career and most importantly, it's going to affect my daughter."
However, soon after his apology, a woman came forward and shared screenshots of Qureshi’s a week old chat with her 18-year-old sister.
The woman said, "I'm truly shocked at his performative apology. This adult man DM-ed my barely 18-year-old sister the randomest, creepiest things uprompted literally a week ago. These are the screenshots she sent me."