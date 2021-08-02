Home > Uncategorized Shah Rukh Khan channels Chak De India's Kabir Khan in congratulating India's women Hockey team Eesha Iftikhar | August 02, 2021 Share

Bollywood’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan is over the moon to learn that the Indian women’s hockey team has won against Australia in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. At this historic win, he channels his inner Kabir Khan from his hit movie Chak De! India and congratulated the girls.

On Monday morning, the Indian hockey team’s coach Sjoerd Marijne tweeted a picture with the team after they had advanced to the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics. Along with the picture, he wrote: "Sorry family, I coming again later.”

Shah Rukh reacted to the tweet and retweeted it with his own quote, "Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan," referring to his role in the film.

Sjoerd noticed Bollywood’s king’s tweet and responded, "Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach."

Shah Rukh went on to retweet many tweets, in which the fans are reacting and comparing the movie scenes with the real-life scenes from the Olympics. He shared a picture of the Indian team celebrating their victory and wrote, "What a match .. Super defending .. Real imitates Reel #ChakDeIndia History created by the Indian Women’s #hockeyindia first semi final like ever #INDvsAUS #Olympics2020 #TokyoOlympics2020."