Areeba Habib’s latest post hints at her ‘baat pakki’

Model turned actress Areeba Habib is reportedly set to tie the knot as beautiful decor snaps from the event at her house circulated on Instagram.



According to some sources, Areeba Habib got engaged to Saadain Imran Sheikh on July 29, who is believed to not belong from showbiz.

A picture of a box took rounds on social media with the tag ‘Baat pakki Areeba and Saadain’ crafted on it.

In the latest picture, Areeba was seen holding a bouquet of flowers and a box of sweets, captioned the picture, “Eidi, Allhamdulillah!”

Previously, Areeba shared pictures of the stunning decor done in her garden with hanging lights and lanterns, and some beautiful flowers.

However, Areeba herself had not yet opened up on anything regarding her baat pakki.

To those unversed, Areeba Habib is an emerging talent of the industry who hails from a non-artistic background but her love for the arts drove her towards acting.

Fans are left speculating about the event.















