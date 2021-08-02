Home > Entertainment Mariyam Nafees explains why she despises for granted attitude of actors on sets Zainab Nasir | August 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Mariyam Nafees explains why she despises for granted attitude of actors on sets

Actress Mariyam Nafees had a piece of advice to give to her co-actors to not take work for granted on the sets.



In The Mazedaar Show hosted by Aadi and Faizan, Mariyam opened up on how she started her career, ventured into new possibilities and her take on the prevalence of actors not taking their work seriously on sets.

In the show, Mariyam said, “One thing which distracts the most while shooting for the scenes is when there is such hot humid weather and some people on the sets are constantly standing and gossiping but they are not even preparing their scenes. I would suggest them to please at least go through their scripts and learn the dialogues for once before the take.”

The host Faizan also agreed with Mariyam’s statement, “I have mostly seen people taking their scenes so easily and they believe it’s a one-take scene and it will be done so easily.”

About her career, the Diyar-e-Dil star stated, "I started work as a theatre producer, then switched to acting."

Mariyam recently tied the knot to Amaan Ahmed, this Ramadan.