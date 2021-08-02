Home > Entertainment Nomi Ansari shares his last wishes: ‘In case I don’t wake up tomorrow' Zainab Nasir | August 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Nomi Ansari shares his last wishes: ‘In case I don’t wake up tomorrow'

Fashion designer Nomi Ansari urged the public to follow a few protocols in the case of as death as it was unpredictable, on his social media platform.



Nomi has a list of wishes he would want his followers, fans and colleagues to follow after his death.

Taking to Instagram, Nomi penned a long emotional note saying, “In case I don’t wake up tomorrow!

When I die, I don’t need you to post my pictures, do not give me a long speech as I won’t be able to read that (sad). What I need from you is to include me in your prayers and to ask Allah to forgive me and to protect me from punishment in grave because that is every dead people wish to be in somebody’s prayers.”

“Report my social media ID’s and block me, do not take photos of my dead body, forgive me if I ever hurt you intentionally or unintentionally.”

Nomi added, “Please give a small amount of sadqa in my name whenever I cross your mind. Stay blessed, be happy and stay safe. May Allah grant us good dealings and make our life after death easier Ameen.”