Sharmila Faruqui criticizes Ayeza Khan for her controversial scene from ‘Laapata’

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has been receiving praise and love for her performance in her latest drama serial Laapata.

The Chupke Chupke famed actress portrays the role of a TikToker named Geeti, who has huge fan following on the social networking platform.

As soon as the drama’s first episode went on air, a scene from the drama serial, in particular, has upset netizens, who have expressed their displeasure with the leading star and director-writer Khizar Idrees for their reckless behavior.

The controversial scene sparked a significant backlash amid Pakistan’s continuing femicide and harassment issues.

Prominent showbiz celebrities slammed the scene and felt that it belittled the movement that has finally enabled women to break the silence and report harassment. Famed Pakistani politician Sharmila Faruqui has also joined the critics’ circle as she expressed her disappointment with the viral scene from Laapata.

Taking to her Instagram, Faruqui shared the still from the viral scene and wrote down a detailed note. In the caption, she wrote, “Appalled to see a clip from drama serial ‘laapata’ where Geeti played by ayezakhan.ak is seen blackmailing a shopkeeper with false harassment claims. Trust me, harassment is real, it’s hurtful and just destroys you. ”

“Women In our country have been going through hell for crimes against them.. such Pakistani dramas which show extreme insensitivity towards such issues need to take responsibility for such poor depiction of real-time issues being faced by women across the country.” she urged.

Further, the politician added, “The general public idolizes dramas and the stars working in them. What message are you sending across to them? Our country has seen an unfortunate surge in horrendous crime against women and humanity at large.”

“This only makes it worse…. P.s I love ayezakhan.ak otherwise for her worthwhile performances in other dramas,” Faruqui concluded by complimenting Khan’s performance.

Singer Meesha Shafi and actor Adnan Malik also condemned the trivialization of harassment in Laapata as well.

The drama serial also stars actor Ali Rehman Khan and Sarah Khan in lead roles.