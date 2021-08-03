Home > Entertainment ‘Lekin’: Alizeh Shah, Ali Rehman Khan chosen as cast for upcoming drama serial Zainab Nasir | August 03, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Stars Ali Rehman Khan and Alizeh Shah will be starring together in an upcoming drama serial Lekin, as announced by the director.

Lekin is helmed by Barkat Siddiki and written by Aliya Bukhari, and soon to be aired under Momina Duraid productions.

Barkat Siddiki shared glimpses from the BTS of the drama serial giving insight into the cast and crew as he broke the news on social media.

No release date has yet been finalized, but the drama was currently under shoot.

Fans are awaiting the release of the new drama featuring the new onscreen duo, Alizeh and Ali Rehman Khan, in lead roles.

Alizeh Shah is a young and talented actress who came to be known through her versatile performance in the ISPR drama Ehd-e-Wafa.

Ali Rehman Khan is a well-known name of the industry, recognized for his witty humour and unique style.







