Home > Entertainment Danish Taimoor calls out participant for choosing words wisely in show Zainab Nasir | August 03, 2021 Share

Danish Taimoor calls out participant for choosing words wisely in show



Actor Danish Taimoor taught a participant the correct choice of words in a segment of his show and curbed the act of colour shaming.



A video of Danish Taimoor went instantly viral online and fans were left in awe.

In the segment of the show participants were given a situation in which they were supposed to act. The girl had to refuse a boy’s proposal in a befitting manner.

The girl participant scolded the guy and said, “I cannot marry you.”

“Have you ever seen his face, it is too black,” said the girl to her father, addressing the boy.

Danish Taimoor got furious on hearing the girl’s rude behaviour and remarks.

The star added, “Stop targeting people on color, never say that he is black or white.”

He further added, “I won’t bear this thing even in joke.”







