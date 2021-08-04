Home > Entertainment Hassan Hayat Khan reveals incredible details about daughter Raya’s birth, calls wife ‘miracle’ Sakina Mehdi | August 04, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

'Hassan Hayat Khan reveals incredible details about daughter Raya’s birth, calls wife ‘miracle

Pakistani actress Sadia Ghaffar’s husband Hassan Hayat Khan took to Instagram and shared details about birth of daughter Raya Hayat Khan.

The actor was supposed to fly to LA on 5th July to be with his pregnant wife. He said, “While driving back home at a late hour, I got a call from my Travel Agent that my flight to LA had been cancelled and there were no possible alternative flights at that moment.”





The singer-turned-actor went on, “I begged the agent to look for any flight, from any country to any layover as long as it got me to the States. And I slept on it. The next morning, I woke up to 16 missed calls from my agent – I called him back and he told me that he got me an early morning flight on July 4”.

Khan then shared that her wife told her that she has been admitted to hospital as she went into labor.

The 28-year-old added, “The twists never end, I was still half a day far from my strong-willed wife, half a day far from being the luckiest man on the planet, half a day from laying eyes on the most beautiful child this earth has ever seen, half a day from achieving all my dreams I had brewed over the past 9 months.”

He further added, “Heart pumping, hands trembling, palms sweating - I sit on my next flight from Istanbul to Los Angeles hoping, praying, begging, asking for yet another miracle in less than 12 hours.”

He stated, “Every time during the flight when I lost Wi-Fi I feared the worst. How will she be feeling? What would be the pain like, are the doctors treating her well or worse, has the baby been delivered already?

For some agonising 13 hours, I had small phases of happiness, sadness, fear, anxiety - all happening at once”.

Khan finally reached US and went to hospital to meet his wife and daughter, “It wasn’t scripted, it wasn’t fiction, it wasn’t dreamy, it was as real as it gets. To witness the process of how a woman brings life into this world is not only beautiful but is also meaningful. They say mothers have Paradise under their feet, I literally witnessed how Sadia got that reward.”

Khan wrote that after 13 hours of agony and pain “I finally heard a cry, I heard an angel for the first time, I heard a voice that was so surreal I could keep listening to all my life – at 7:29 am on July 5, Raya Hayat Khan came into her mother’s lap for the first time.”

He concluded, “The rest is history, our lives will never be the same; our moments will never be just about us, our life memoirs will stop being about a couple and more about Raya.”