Faysal Quraishi tests positive for Covid-19 despite vaccination

Pakistani actor Faysal Quraishi took to Instagram and revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He further asked people to be careful amid rise in delta variant cases.

The Fitoor actor wrote, “[The virus] hit me yesterday. I'm in isolation for the next few days. [I'm] vaccinated [and have] no symptoms so far."

While talking to Dawn, Quraishi said, “I wouldn't have found out I have Covid-19 if I hadn't gotten tested.”

The actor further revealed that he does not symptoms, he said he can smell and taste things.

Recently, many celebrities have contracted Covid-19 including Ushna Shah and Nadia Hussain.