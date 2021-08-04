Home > Entertainment Kinza Hashmi on dealing with trolls: ‘I just laugh and ignore’ Sakina Mehdi | August 04, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Pakistani actor Kinza Hashmi appeared on a talk show and talked about what roles she prefers, her inspiration and how she deals with social media trolls.

The Mohlat actor shared, “I wanted to be an actor since I was a child. But when I got older, people told me I had a nice voice so I should get into singing. My mother used to say that. But then when I started acting, I forgot all about singing because this is what I really want to do. I enjoy it a lot. Playing different characters is so cathartic.”

She added, “Negative roles are so much fun. I don’t want characters that mope around all the time. I’d like to play more negative characters.”

The actor revealed late Madam Noor Jehan inspires her, “Madam Noor Jahan is my favourite singer. My mother used to listen to her songs a lot, and the way she’d talk about her made me think about how much respect and love people give you in this field. So all those things inspired me in one way or another. I can’t sing like her but I enjoy singing her songs.”

While talking about trolls, Hashmi said, “I just laugh at these things and end up ignoring them. I have no answers to the rumours and speculations. I’m here to work and will continue working. People will probably pick things out of this interview as well and frame them out of context. So I don’t take the opinion of the people who don’t matter seriously.”