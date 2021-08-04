Home > Entertainment Aima Baig receives backlash for IG video from sister’s wedding celebrations Zainab Nasir | August 04, 2021 Share

Aima Baig receives backlash for IG video from sister’s wedding celebrations

Aima Baig has been facing immense criticism for her dressing and dance moves at sister Komal Baig’s mayoun event, that took place last night at their residence.



Komal Baig tied the knot in December 2020 and her rukhsati festivities have now begun.

Netizens trolled Aima Baig and her family for arranging an event in these tough times, when the country is in the stage of a lockdown.

Video clips and pictures from the mayoun ceremony instantly went viral online.

In one clip, Aima Baig is seen clad in a yellow sleeveless dress with stunning gold embroidery, keeping with the traditional colour of the occasion, while dancing and rejoicing during the festivities.

Aima Baig could not stop gushing over her sister who is now at the verge of starting a new chapter in her life.

Recently, Aima Baig made headlines as she got engaged to actor Shahbaz Shigri and both made their relationship official.









