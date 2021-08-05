Home > Entertainment Mahira Khan, Ayesha Omar request to PM Imran to approve domestic violence bill Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 05, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Mahira Khan, Ayesha Omar request to PM Imran to approve domestic violence bill

Leading Pakistani showbiz stars Mahira Khan and Ayesha Omar have recently appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to have the Domestic Violence Protection and Prevention Bill, 2021 passed in parliament without any further delay.

Following the horrifying rise in femicide cases in the country and gruesome murder of Noor Mukadam on July 21, many people have renewed their call for the bill to be passed.

The Verna famed actress took to her Twitter handle to request PM Imran and said as long as there aren't any laws in place, women will always be vulnerable to abuse.

She made the appeal whilst praising the PM's recent comments on Mukadam's case. "People say that the alleged killer comes from a rich and influential family, because of which he might escape due punishment," the premier had said. "Let me tell you, no one will escape punishment here. He wont escape even if he's a dual national with an American citizenship."

Actress and TV host Ayesha Omar also replied to Mahira's post. Tagging PM Imran, she tweeted, "I second this. This should definitely be a priority right now. This bill needs to be passed and laws put in place. So many women are regularly facing Domestic abuse and it is dismissed as being 'a personal home matter'. Women need to be protected."

Many people commented on both posts, seconding their requests to the prime minister to get the bill passed on an urgent basis so that women and children are offered more legal protection from the state.

Actor Osman Khalid Butt also expressed his concern on the issue and demanded legislation. He briefly tweeted that the bill should be passed and at the same time asked why there was such a delay in reviewing the matter.