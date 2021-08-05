Home > Entertainment Celebs extend support to Sadaf Kanwal after public backlash and cyberbullying Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 05, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Celebs extend support to Sadaf Kanwal after public backlash and cyberbullying

Popular showbiz star Sadaf Kanwal is the latest target of cyber bullying as she has been receiving severe backlash and criticism on social media for her statement about women in marriages in a recent interview.

Her views on women in marriage and feminism have divided the internet into mixed reactions. While there are a number of internet users, who have criticized the model, a few prominent showbiz celebrities expressed their support for the Alif star.

TV actor and host Ahmed Ali Butt has come forward and shunned those who are bullying Kanwal over her remarks. He called out people who are making a mockery of a woman. “What makes me laugh is how people who cry out ‘stop cyberbullying’, ‘respect woman’, are the first in line to roast a woman who gave her point of view on how she likes to respect and love her husband,” said Butt.

His wife Fatima Khan also shared her thoughts on the matter, saying, “Liberals fail to practice what they preach about tolerance.”

She also wrote a detailed note on women attacking a woman.

Former Pakistani film actress and host Noor Bukhari also supported Kanwal, saying that whatever she said is in accordance with the true teachings of Islam.

Recently, actor Yasir Hussain took to social media bashed the bloggers who are using dancing pictures of the actress.

“Mujhy aik samajh nahi aati k Sadaf ki 50 hazar Khoobsurat pictures mai se ye aik dance wali picture hi kyon post ki jati hai? Dance buri cheez nahi magar mai bloggers ki is image building ko bakhoobi samajhta hun,” he wrote on his social media handle.