Home > Entertainment Yasir Hussain shares glimpse of Iqra Aziz doing her parental duties in latest post Web Desk | August 05, 2021 Share

Yasir Hussain shares glimpse of Iqra Aziz doing her parental duties in latest post

Pakistan showbiz industry’s beloved couple, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz is totally busy taking care of their newborn son, baby boy Kabir Hussain.

The newly become parents have made sure to keep updating their fans and followers on social media platform with adorable new posts and various experiences regarding their son Kabir.

Recently, taking to his Instagram account, dad Yasir shared adorable pictures of mamma Iqra, who in the pictures, can be seen changing their son’s diaper. While capturing the cute moment, the Lahore Se Aagey actor complained that nobody takes any pictures when he changes diapers or does other baby chores like a daddy on duty.





Sharing the pictures, in the caption, Yasir wrote, “My baby’s mother is changing my baby’s diaper. Sadly, when I change diapers, no one takes a picture.”

The popular duo welcomed their first child Kabir Hussain last month, on 23rd July. The couple announced the birth of their son via their Instagram posts.







