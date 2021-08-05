Home > Entertainment ‘Piyara Pakistan’: Fiza Ali releases National song for August 14 celebrations Zainab Nasir | August 05, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

‘Piyara Pakistan’: Fiza Ali releases National song for August 14 celebrations

Pakistani actress Fiza Ali has ventured into singing as she released her new song for 14th August named Piyara Pakistan.



Fiza has always explored new possibilities, skipping from acting to hosting and now singing.

Fans have been gushing over her new song as Independence Day is just round the corner.

The latest song seems to have been an instant hit with the public and will definitely raise her to fame in this field as well.

In the music video, Fiza was seen clad in a white and green traditional tie & dye dress pulled in at the waist as she sang the new number. She swung the flag as she sang the spirited lyrics.

The Mehndi drama actress was spotted with some new faces from the industry who showcased their talent as they entertained the audience with their melodious voices.

Audiences are delighted to see some new content and take pride in being patriotic Pakistani’s.

Fiza’s hidden talents and multi-faceted personality was once again opened up to her amazed fans.



