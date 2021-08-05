Home > Entertainment Aima Baig reveals she was overweight in her teens Zainab Nasir | August 05, 2021 Share

Aima Baig reveals she was overweight in her teens

Aima Baig revealed that she was overweight in her teenage years in a morning show after which her video instantly went viral online.



Aima revealed that she was never this fit and had quite a few extra pounds to boast of in her teenage years. This news was the first of its kind to come out regarding Aima, and was a shock for her followers and fans.

In a show, Good Morning Pakistan hosted by Nida Yasir, Aima Baig said, “I was more than 75 kgs and I used to feel complex about it in front of other girls in my college.”

She added, “It was not the baby fat at all, I was this healthy in reality.”

The singer concluded, “I lost weight with a lot of difficulty, I got diagnosed with dengue fever due to which I lost a lot of weight after which I never gained it back.”







