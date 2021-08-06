Home > Entertainment Nadia Hussain shares latest updates on her health after COVID diagnosis Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 06, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Famed Pakistani actress and model Nadia Hussain, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this week, has updated the fans about her health.

The Jalan actress turned to Instagram and shared the post with caption ‘Covid update.” She further said, “Life without taste and smell”





Nadia, 42, said in the statement, “fever gone, weakness getting better, taste and smell gone, no cough no cold.”

“Haye!!!! Not being able to taste food is like feels like I’m eating cardboard!!” she added.

The entrepreneur also urged her fans and followers to get vaccinated. “PLS GET VACCINATED!!!! It has helped keep my symptoms mild.”





Nadia Hussain was tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, saying “The freaking bug has caught me too!!!!.. Had managed to avoid it for all this time but it had to happen I guess!!!... So far I'm good. Had fever only for 2 days. No major symptoms yet Alhamdulillah.”

Meanwhile, a number of Pakistani showbiz celebrities revealed that they have contracted the virus amid its ongoing fourth wave in the country. These include Adnan Siddiqui, Sumbul Iqbal and more recently Faisal Qureshi and Ushna Shah.