Model and actor Hammad Shoaib revealed his ideass of an ideal woman in a recent interview.



Hammad gave an honest insight into his preferences when it came to choosing his life partner.

In an interview with Fuchsia Magazine, Hammad said, “Honestly speaking I don’t go for looks, the thing which matters to me is personality. How she engages with you, is she a strong personality and independent girl, that’s what really matters. One more important thing is the way she talks.”

The model concluded, “Beauty fades away with time but personality is long lasting. Intelligence is also very important for me, the way she communicates with others should be impressive.”

On the work front, Hammad has appeared in many dramas in supporting roles and mostly seen on the ramp effortlessly flaunting designer brands.