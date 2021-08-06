Home > Entertainment ‘Jhooti’: Farhan Saeed, Hania Amir gear up to share screen in upcoming drama Zainab Nasir | August 06, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

‘Jhooti’: Farhan Saeed, Hania Amir gear up to share screen in upcoming drama

Famed stars Farhan Saeed and Hania Amir set to share their on screen chemistry in upcoming drama serial Jhooti.



After they featured together in music video Piyaar Sufiyana, which was Asim Jofa’s Rabt-Luxury lawn 2021 collection, the duo will be seen once again displaying their acting skills.

The drama Jhooti is helmed by Qasim Ali Mureed and written by Saira Raza under Humayun Saeed’s Six Sigma production banner.

According to some sources, the storyline of the drama will have a very different content, something that fans could relate to.

It is said to be a roller coaster ride of emotions.

However, the cast and crew of the drama Jhooti had been finalized and would include Zoya Nasir, Angeline Malik , Waseem Abbas and Saba Hamid in supporting roles.

Whereas, Farhan Saeed and Hania Amir will be seen playing the lead.

To those unversed, the stars have also been working on their web series Ruswayi.