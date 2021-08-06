Home > Entertainment Hira Mani appears with her 4 brothers in morning show Zainab Nasir | August 06, 2021 Share

Hira Mani opened up on the role she played in the life of her brothers regarding their marriages.

The host turned actress Hira was spotted with her 4 brothers, husband Mani and her 2 kids, Muzamil and Ibrahim in a show.

In Good Morning Pakistan, Hira’s brothers said, “We used to hide things from Hira because if Hira got to know the relationship would never work out. She makes up our mind in the way that we start seeing faults in the girl.”

To her brother’s concern Hira responded, “It was because I used to check if the girl was sincere. Now their wives are from my and mom’s choice.”

Later, the family was spotted sitting together as their group photo was being captured.







