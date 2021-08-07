Home > Entertainment Naimal Khawar, son Mustafa’s twinning in white throwback pic wins hearts on internet Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 07, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Famed Pakistani showbiz celebrity Naimal Khawar Khan has left internet into meltdown as she shared an adorable throwback picture with her one-year-old son Mustafa.

The Anaa actress’ latest social media update has made fans gush over her bond with one-year-old little munchkin, who looks super cute in the picture.

Turning to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the Verna actress shared an adorable throwback photo with her baby. In the picture, Naimal could be seen smiling ear to ear as she holds Mustafa in her arms all-white traditional ensemble.





Twinning with his mum, young Mustafa also wore a white shalwar kameez for the photo. Sharing the photo with baby Mustafa, Naimal wrote ‘Sukoon’ in the caption of her post.

Naimal's loved-up picture comes after the 27-year-old actress along with husband Hamza Ali Abbasi celebrated her son's first birthday.





"Today the light of our lives, my beautiful son Mustafa turns one. May Allah guide you to the straight path & bless you with many more my darling. Please say a prayer for his health & well being," wrote Naimal.

The Alif famed actor and Naimal tied the knot in 2019. The couple, who bid farewell to the showbiz industry, welcomed their son on July 30 last year.