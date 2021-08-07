Home > Entertainment Manzar Sehbai expresses love for wife Samina Ahmed in latest post Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 07, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Manzar Sehbai expresses love for wife Samina Ahmed in latest post

Veteran Pakistani TV and film actor Manzar Sehbai has never missed out any chance of expressing love for his wife Samina Ahmed on social media.

Setting the best of couple goals, the Bol actor shared a picture of his wife Samina and showered his love for her with adorable caption. Taking to Instagram, Sehbai wrote, “Aap ki tareef main kya kahiye, aap humari jaan ban gye.”





Earlier, the Alif star also shared a picture of his wife, saying “Queen of my heart.”





On her birthday, Manzar also shared a heartfelt note for his “one and only Samina.” Samina and Manzar tied the knot on April 4, 2020 in a private ceremony that took place in Lahore.





On their first wedding anniversary, the actor had shared another photo with Samina and wrote, “Today is our first wedding anniversary,” followed by heart emoticon.







