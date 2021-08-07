Home > Entertainment Wasim Akram is upset after seeing alarming amount of trash in Muzaffarabad Sakina Mehdi | August 07, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Wasim Akram is upset after seeing alarming amount of trash in Muzaffarabad

Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram recently visited Muzaffarabad and was deeply saddened by the piles of trash on Neelum River.

The former captain of Pakistani cricket team took to Twitter and shared a video in which he apologized to people of Karachi.

Akram wrote, “Apologies to people of karachi . It appears we as a nation need to work collectively to make our country clean ,it’s our and only ours responsibility and duty so let’s give it a go . No more excuses. #cleanpakistan.”

Akram said it’s not just Karachi that’s unclean but it’s the whole country.