Mahira Khan looks breathtaking in floral lehenga

Leading Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan is redefining the traditional lehenga choli style with her grace.

The Raees famed actress has swept her fans off their feet with as she has recently modeled for a famous Pakistani fashion designer Faiza Saqlain.





The traditional yellow tulle outfit features lehenga choli set, with floral motifs. The Bin Roye starlet paired her look with half-tied tresses and a nose ring with earrings.

Khan exuded sheer grace and style as she posed for the camera and her fans too could not help but garner love for their favorite star with multiple heart and fire emoticons.

Earlier, the Verna actress served stunning style goals as she dolled up for a bridal photo shoot. Khan looked incredibly beautiful in her heavily embellished traditional white attire.

On the work front, Khan has marked her successful television come back with drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay. The cast also includes, Kubra Khan, Usman Mukhtar and Zain Qayoom in lead roles.