Home > Entertainment New couple of town! Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri pose for singer's family wedding Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 08, 2021 Share

New couple of town! Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri pose for singer's family wedding

The newly engaged couple of Pakistan showbiz industry, Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri left everyone stunned with their adorable chemistry as the two were spotted all smiles at the singer's family wedding over the weekend.

The Chan Ve famed crooner, who herself got engaged last month, grabbed massive attention for her glam up look and being busy with her sister Komal Baig's wedding shenanigans.

Amid the fun and adorable wedding celebrations, the Kaif O Suroor singer posed for a picture-perfect snap with her fiancé Shahbaz Shigri.





For the picture, Aima donned a heavy golden embroidered copper outfit, with open hair and nude makeup. While Shahbaz pulled up an all-black three-piece suit.





In another video, Aima was spotted fulfilling sister duties to her brother-in-law.

Aima and Shahbaz recently celebrated their engagement surrounded by family and friends at a private ceremony. The celebrations were held a few months after the couple announced their engagement on social media on March 20.





The ceremony was attended by actors Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan as well as singer Uzair Jaswal. Both Rehman and Jaswal co-starred with Shigri in 2010’s indie film Slackistan.