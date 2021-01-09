Dianas ex Hasnat Khan says Martin Bashir cant be trusted Web Desk | January 09, 2021 Princess Diana’s ex-boyfriend Hasnat Khan didn’t like or trust Martin Bashir

Diana’s ex Hasnat Khan says Martin Bashir can’t be trusted

Recently, Late Diana’s ex-beau Hasnat Khan broke his silence after several years, as he appeared spoke to a publication about BBC’s journalist Martin Bashir and relationship with the princess.

While speaking to the publication, Khan revealed he met the notorious journalist with Diana and their meeting was a bit weird.

“Almost from the word go he started asking me the most direct personal questions about Diana and our relationship. Why didn’t we get married, when were we going to get married? That kind of thing. It was intimate stuff” Pakistani-born heart surgeon told as he recalled meeting with Bashir.

“He seemed to be saying that their success as a Muslim and a western woman could be a role model for us. I started off being embarrassed — Diana and I had not known each other long and we had never discussed marriage. But then I got angry. It was impertinent of this man I didn’t know to speak like this to us” he added.

“I looked in vain at Diana thinking she’d say something but she didn’t. I wanted to tell him to shut up, that it was none of his business but felt I couldn’t. I didn’t say anything. Instead I got up and said I had to go back to work and walked out” he continued.

Moreover, Hasnat said he even told Princess of Wales that he “didn’t like him, didn’t trust him and that she should have nothing more to do with him”.