Kensington Palace shares Kate, William's new photo with delightful update

Kate Middleton and Prince William kick off their first joint trip of 2026 with big surprise for Royal fans.
The Prince and Princess of Wales flew to Scotland on Tuesday, January 20 to conduct three major Royal engagements announced last week.
As Kate and William begun their trip with a visit to The Kelpies, the official Instagram account of Kensington Palace released two new photos of the couple.
The future King and Queen posed for the camera against The Kelpies - a pair of monumental steel horse-heads, named Duke and Baron.
"Meeting Duke and Baron, Starting the day in Scotland at The Kelpies, learning about the mythology and remarkable craftsmanship behind these incredible sculptures," read the caption alongside their adorable photo.
Kate was a vision in a knee length woollen coat, while William exuded style in a brown knitted sweater, paired with a deep blue blazer.
While another photo shared on the stories saw Catherine and William standing next to each other and flashing a wide smile.
As per senior Royal correspondent Rebecca English's X announcement last week, "The Prince & Princess of Wales will visit Stirling and Falkirk on Jan 20 to highlight unique Scottish heritage traditions: there will be 3 engagements including meeting the Team GB/Paralympics Curling teams -and try the sport themselves - and making tartan at Radical Weavers."