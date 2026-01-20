Hugh Jackman mourns Rob Hirst after Midnight Oil drummer dies at 70

Hugh Jackman has paid emotional tribute to Australian rock star and Midnight Oil's drummer Rob Hirst, who passed away at age 70.
Turning to his Instagram Stories, The Greatest Showman actor penned, "I'm so sad to hear the news that Rob Hirst has passed away."
He shared that the band, which was formed in 1976, was the first-ever concert he attended while growing up.
"One of my favorite bands that I still listen to all the time. I'm sending my love and thoughts to his close friends and family," Hugh said.
Rob was diagnosed with stage three pancreatic cancer in 2023, and his death news was confirmed by the band on Tuesday afternoon, January 20.
"After fighting heroically for almost three years, Rob is now free of pain - 'a glimmer of tiny light in the wilderness'", they wrote in a statement on social media.
They added, "He died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. The family asks that anyone wanting to honour Rob donate to Pankind, Pancreatic Cancer Australia or Support Act."
Moreover, in 2025, Rob showed his support for voluntary assisted dying, noting, "Why should you have to die in terrible, drawn-out pain?"
Talking to The Australian, he shared, "When you've had this amazing life - a life like I've had - why should end-of-life be so horrific when there's an alternative?"
Born in North South Wales in 1955, Rob was given his first drum kit after a benign tumour was discovered in his right leg when he was 12 and he underwent surgery.
Rob Hirst is survived by his wife, Leslie Holland, their two daughters Alexandra and Gabriella, and his eldest daughter Jay O'Shea.
Also a musician by profession, Jay was given up for adoption after she was born when the Midnight Oil founding member was 17 and her mother was 15.
The father-daughter duo reunited in 2010.