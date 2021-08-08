Faryal Mehmood reveals her marital status

Actress Faryal Mehmood revealed her current relationship status in a recent interview.



Faryal had been married to Daniyal Rahael. Since she had not been spotted with her husband for a long time fans speculated if she had called it quits.

In an interview on Time Out with Ahsan Khan, Faryal said, “I am single.”

A while back when her separation rumours had sparked the interest of Netizens, they started investigating Faryal’s marital status, after which she left a lengthy emotional note declaring her long distance relationship with her husband.

Later, Faryal opened up on what she wants in a man, “I will marry anyone who has a brain because that is important.”

The video of her talks have been doing rounds on social media.

The Raqeeb Se actress did not hesitate to relate the blatant truths of her life in the recent interview.