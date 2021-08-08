Home > Entertainment Ahsan Khan leaves fans gushing over his singing talent Zainab Nasir | August 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ahsan Khan leaves fans gushing over his singing talent

Ahsan Khan revealed his hidden talents as he went on to entertain the audience with his mesmerizing voice on social media.



Just like many other celebrities of the industry, Ahsan Khan is also well versed in the art of singing and not only acting, hosting and modelling.

Taking to Instagram, Ahsan Khan was spotted singing a Lollywood song named Wass vey dholaan tu akhiyan de kol.

In the video, he was seen hanging out with film star Resham.

Pakistani celebrities never failed to surprise fans with their multiple talents.

Apart from all this, the Dil Mera Dhadkan Teri actor has gained tremendous achievements such as getting the honour of being crowned as the Goodwill Ambassador on July 30 for the Children’s Literature Festival.

Currently, Ahsan is running his own show known as Time out With Ahsan Khan where he constantly invites celebrities to have a great talk with.



