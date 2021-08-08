Home > Entertainment Mehwish Hayat receives immense criticism on her recent pictures Zainab Nasir | August 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Mehwish Hayat receives immense criticism on her recent pictures

Mehwish Hayat faced a strong backlash on her latest post from Mauritius islands as she posted pictures on her IG handle.



After her social media post went viral, Netizens started trolling Mehwish for spreading vulgarity and reminded her of the traditions in Pakistani society.

Mehwish has so far remained quiet over all the negativity.

The public flooded her comments section with rude and degrading remarks, spreading toxicity through their words.

While her industry friends showered her with love and complimented her aesthetic look.

Mehwish captioned her post by saying, “Pardon me if I am being politically incorrect,” along with a bunch of emojis.









The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress had earlier been a victim of constant trolling for her dance videos.

Apart from that, Mehwish was also honoured with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019 by the President of Pakistan for serving the industry, which in turn gave rise to further backlash.

