Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

One of the most popular and beloved couple of Pakistan showbiz industry, Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on Sunday, August 8th.

Undoubtedly, Ayeza and Danish have been among stars, who have enthralled the audience with their powerful on-screen performances after tying the knot.

To mark the special occasion, the Meray Paas Tum Ho famed actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of her husband with an endearing caption.

"Today, is the date all my stars aligned, the 8th always takes me back to 2014, to our special day," she wrote. The Chupke Chupke starlet added, "Danish Taimoor you’re a man of substance, love and a treasure to cherish. It’s been 7 long years, MashAllah. Happy Anniversary."

The Wrong No. famed star shared a stunning photo of his wife, saying, "7 years ago, on this very date, I saw you in your wedding dress, a radiant vision, beautiful and sublime, and to this day I look at you with the very same awe, as if it’s the first time we met."





"This is an ode to you and to our story. Happy Anniversary," he wrote.

Thousands of fans flooded the couple's social media accounts to extend wishes on their wedding anniversary.

Ayeza and Danish are proud parents of two children, daughter Hoorain and son Rayyan. The couple was last seen together on-screen in Geo TV’s drama Mehar Posh.