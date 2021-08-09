Home > Entertainment Hira Mani wins the internet with her killer dance performance in latest video Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 09, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Leading Pakistani TV star Hira Mani has proven that she is much more of a talented artist than just being an actress. After winning over the hearts of her millions of fans with her soulful voice in song Sawari, the starlet has recently stunned her fans with her killer dance performance.

The video, that has set the internet on fire, has the Ghalti famed actress swaying some of the stunning dance moves on the popular OSTs of her hit drama serials.

The 32-year-old actress turned to her Instagram and shared a video from her dance class on Friday. In the video, Hira can be seen dancing her heart out with her colleagues and the choreographer on the lyrics of two songs from drama serials, Mere Paas Tum Ho and Do Bol.





She posted the video with an adorable caption, “Hiramani. App ka favourite gana konsa tha do bol ya mere pass tum hou.”

The Kashf actress received love and appreciation for her dancing skills in the latest video. The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time and the video has gone viral on social media platforms.

On the work front, the Sun Yaara starlet is being extremely praised for her performance in her current drama serial Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut opposite actor Affan Waheed.