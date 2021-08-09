Home > Bollywood Sonam Kapoor made guest appearance ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ for Rs. 11 only Sakina Mehdi | August 09, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

In his autobiography titled The Stranger in the Mirror, Indian filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has revealed that Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor agreed to make guest appearance in 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag for just Rs. 11.

Mehra wrote, “Sonam Kapoor benevolently accepted to play a guest appearance for a princely sum of Rs. 11 only for her brief portrayal of Biro."

He added, “Sonam understood that the film was not a love story - it was about a Partition survivor's tryst with his horrific childhood, and that Isri Kaur, the sister, was his only connection to a past that he was reluctant to both own and discard."

The screenwriter further added, “She chose to accept Rs. 11. She had a special appearance in the film. Both of us shared an amazing journey with Delhi-6 before that. She told me that she is needed for just 7 days for the shoot and she praised us for trying to say something so beautiful, about the partition of this country and the spirit of Milkha Singh. So she wanted to contribute to the film as well. It was very nice of her.”