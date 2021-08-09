Home > Entertainment Alizeh Shah lands into trouble over her hair transformation Zainab Nasir | August 09, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Alizeh Shah caught up in criticism once again after her hair extension transformation for a new project which she got done from Kashee’s beauty salon.



After her recent online trolling on her choice of outfit for an award show, Alizeh received backlash again.

Despite the trolling, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress kept her fans updated on her work endeavours as well as her style.

However, the Netizens had their own views and opinions regarding her many transformations.

According to some, she had completely ruined her look while her fans gushed over her latest appearance.

Alizeh began her career from drama serial Daldal, where she performed a side role and then gradually ventured into lead roles.

She was loved by her fans for her performance in drama Ehd-e-Wafa.







