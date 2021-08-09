Home > Entertainment Mahira Khan to star in an ISPR joint project Zainab Nasir | August 09, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Mahira Khan to star in an ISPR joint project

According to some sources, the leading actress Mahira Khan had once again geared up to amaze fans with her performance, this time for an ISPR project.



Mahira Khan is currently on shoot for the telefilm at the Army Medical College, Rawalpindi.

The biographical telefilm is a biopic of Lt. General Nigar Johar.

For those unversed, she is the only lady in the Pak army to have reached the level of Lieutenant General, as a well established surgeon.

However, fans are speculating upon the rumours that the telefilm is a collaboration of ISPR and Mahira Khan’s production.

Mahira Khan’s fans expressed excitement over seeing her once again rocking the screens with her performance.

The Humsafar actress kept her fans updated on her work projects.

However, details of the project are not yet known.

As Mahira Khan is known for choosing excellent scripts and content, fans should keep their fingers crossed.