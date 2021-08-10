Home > Entertainment Iqra Aziz receives her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 10, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Iqra Aziz receives her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Leading Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to prevent the spread of the global epidemic.

While the country is facing rise in cases of Delta variant of the virus, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi famed actress has updated her fans about getting vaccinated.

Took to her Instagram story on Monday, the Khuda Aur Muhabbat starlet shared a photo of herself receiving the vaccine and her vaccination card.

Iqra, who is married to popular Pakistani actor and host Yasir Hussian have recently welcomed their first child, baby boy Kabir Hussain last month, on 23rd July. The couple announced the birth of their son via their Instagram posts.





Earlier, the starlet celebrated the massive success and huge viewership of her current running drama serial Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3. The actress turned to Instagram and shared the poster of the drama serial and wrote in the caption, “MASHALLAH” after Geo TV's blockbuster drama achieved a historic milestone to become the first-ever drama to cross one billion views on YouTube.