Good health, more work and healthy returns: Kajols motto for 2021 Web Desk | January 10, 2021 'Also, 2021 will bring us nothing if we stay underconfident,' explains Kajol

'Good health, more work and healthy returns': Kajol's motto for 2021

Kajol is hopeful for a happier new year.

Talking about how the novel coronavirus affected living, Kajol reveals a new way forward to getting the most out of 2021.

"2020 gave us an unwanted break and a lot of us faced bad patches and downfalls. Also, 2021 will bring us nothing if we stay underconfident. Good health, more work, and worthy returns should be your primary goals this year. 2021 will bring us new and unique opportunities for sure, stay calm," she said.



Currently preparing for her digital debut project Tribhanga, Kajol reveals she is super excited to see how everything pans out for her.

"For me, 2021 has started pretty well. We released the trailer of 'Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy' early this month, and are overwhelmed with the responses that have come in. It is great to see this amount of love come in from the audience. 2021 is all about positivity and good vibes for me, and 'Tribhanga' has given me a good acceleration," she declared.



Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy is directed by Renuka Shahane's. The film also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palka

