  By Fatima Hassan
  By Fatima Hassan
'Saiyaara' star Aneet Padda lands major role opposite 'Homebound' actor 

Aneet Padda set to sizzle big screens with the Oscar-nominated star in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) 

On Friday, February 6th, India Today reported that the Saiyaara actress has landed a major character alongside Vishal Jethwa in the upcoming film, Shakti Shalini.

The film was officially announced in the end credits of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma last year.

Shakti Shalini is set to go on floors in March this year, ahead of which we have found an interesting update about the casting — Homebound star has reportedly onboarded the horror comedy as Aneet’s onscreen love interest.

The insiders close to both actors revealed, "His character will play a key emotional and narrative role, acting as both a catalyst and counterpoint to the protagonist’s journey."

As of now, neither Aneet nor Vishal have confirmed their roles in the upcoming high-profile project by Madock films.

Shakti Shalini will mark Vishal and Aneet’s second film together. 

Earlier, audiences witnessed their cute chemistry in Salaam Venky (2022). 

The movie also starred Kajol in the leading role.

However, the new film is set to premiere in theatres on December 24th, 2026.   

