 Lindsey Vonn finishes strong training run despite recent knee injury

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • By Fatima Nadeem
American skier Lindsey Vonn made a remarkable return by completing her mandatory downhill training at the Winter Olympics just a week after tearing her left ACL.

The 41-year-old American skier was airlifted to the hospital in Switzerland following the incident during the final World Cup event on January 30.

Lindsey announced that she had suffered the knee injury in a crash in a media conference on Tuesday, February 3.

Lindsey, wearing a knee brace seemed mostly unaffected by her injury, completed a strong and smooth training run at the Olimpia delle Tofane course in Cortina, finishing in 1 minute 44.33 seconds, just 1.39 seconds slower than the fastest time of the day.

Skiers are required to finish at least one training run to qualify for Sunday's downhill race with the option to take a second run on Saturday.

The training session faced significant delays due to fog at the top of the course and had already been postponed from Thursday due to bad weather.

Earlier in the week, Lindsey stated in a news conference that she was determined to participate in Sunday's race but she was uncertain if she would be able to complete in the upcoming team event and Super-G race scheduled for February 10 and 12.

For those unaware, Lindsey ended her skiing career in 2019 but returned to competition in December 2024 after undergoing a partial replacement of her right knee.

