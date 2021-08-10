Home > Entertainment Hira Mani gushes over husband Mani: ‘There’s no one like him’ Sakina Mehdi | August 10, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

'Hira Mani gushes over husband Mani: ‘There’s no one like him

Pakistani actress Hira Mani appeared in an interview and said that she does not regret stealing now-husband, Mani’s number from her friend’s phone who was dating him at that time.

The Do Bol actress said, “People often ask me why I credit my success to Mani. My only response to that is that there is no one else like him. He is a supportive husband, a responsible father, and a talented artist.”

The 32-year-old further addressed the criticism she often gets for stealing Mani’s number from friend’s phone, she said, “People criticise me because I stole Mani’s number from my friend’s phone and messaged him behind her back, but the truth is, I have no regrets. People can say what they want. Even if Mani was married to someone else, I would have married him regardless.”